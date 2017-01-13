Artists to Kick Off Performances in Washington, DC for Weekend of Protest
On Saturday, January 21, in protest of the presidential inauguration and incoming administration, luminaries of the music and art world will gather at The Anti-Ball, a Women's March after-party at the Black Cat in Washington, DC with all proceeds being donated to Planned Parenthood. The Anti-Ball will feature the well-known afrobeat group Antibalas, acting as the house band, with guest artists including Kyp Malone , Kimya Dawson , Nels Cline , Trixie Whitley, Holly Miranda, Xenia Rubinos, Elena Canlas and Domenica Fossati , Jeffrey Lewis, Kat Wright, Superhuman Happiness, Miles Francis and TEEN and many more surprise guests to come.
