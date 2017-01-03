2 dead after fight, stabbing at Maryl...

2 dead after fight, stabbing at Maryland mall

Police say they're working to confirm a description of the person who fatally stabbed two men in a Maryland mall near Washington. Montgomery County Police say in a statement that officers called to Westfield Wheaton Mall on Tuesday afternoon for an assault found two men suffering from stab wounds.

