2 dead after fight, stabbing at Maryland mall
Police say they're working to confirm a description of the person who fatally stabbed two men in a Maryland mall near Washington. Montgomery County Police say in a statement that officers called to Westfield Wheaton Mall on Tuesday afternoon for an assault found two men suffering from stab wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan 8
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
|High Schoolers protest Trump
|Nov '16
|safety pin
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
|Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Tim F
|32
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC