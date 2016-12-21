Teen Speaks After Apt. Explosion
A 17-year-old girl from Ethiopia said she had just arrived to the United States one day before the devastating explosion that killed seven people, including two of her family friends, at an apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland. News4's Shomari Stone reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec 8
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov 27
|noobieR
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Nov '16
|freedom2016
|20
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
|High Schoolers protest Trump
|Nov '16
|safety pin
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
|Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Tim F
|32
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC