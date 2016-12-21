SWANA offers free membership to college students
The Solid Waste Association of North America , Silver Spring, Maryland, has announced free membership to full-time college students interested in environmental sciences, solid waste management or recycling-related professions. SWANA says it encourages undergrad as well as grad students to join the association before they graduate in an effort to learn more about job opportunities and to be exposed to industry leaders and potential employers.
