SU Faculty Key in 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' Maori Translation
In Lewis Carroll's 1865 classic Alice's Adventures in Wonderland , the title character, upon falling down the rabbit hole, wonders if she might end up on the other side of the world, in Australia or New Zealand. In 2015, Dr. Tom Roa, professor of Maori and indigenous studies at Waikato, in Hamilton, New Zealand, translated the book into the native language of that country's Maori people as part of a project celebrating the 150th anniversary of the original's publication.
