SU Faculty Key in 'Alice's Adventures...

SU Faculty Key in 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' Maori Translation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Newswise

In Lewis Carroll's 1865 classic Alice's Adventures in Wonderland , the title character, upon falling down the rabbit hole, wonders if she might end up on the other side of the world, in Australia or New Zealand. In 2015, Dr. Tom Roa, professor of Maori and indigenous studies at Waikato, in Hamilton, New Zealand, translated the book into the native language of that country's Maori people as part of a project celebrating the 150th anniversary of the original's publication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elementary School bullying Dec 8 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov 27 noobieR 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Nov '16 freedom2016 20
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
High Schoolers protest Trump Nov '16 safety pin 1
News Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08) Oct '16 jose 50
Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10) Oct '16 Tim F 32
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,670

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC