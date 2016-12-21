Police seek suspect in Silver Spring carjacking

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the man who robbed a Silver Spring gas station and carjacked a woman as she was filling up her tank, and whom they say is linked to three similar robberies. The Montgomery County police have released surveillance video of the robbery and carjacking that happened Nov. 25 at the Shell station at 9510 Georgia Ave. The video shows the man entering the store attached to the gas station at about 6:05 p.m., taking out a plastic bag, displaying a gun and demanding money and cigarettes.

