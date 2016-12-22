Pathfinders aid BWI passengers during busy holiday season
Linthicum,MD--12/22/16- Jim Woodhams is a Pathfinder at BWI. He assists, Esther Zhu of Michigan with directions on how to get to Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec 8
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov 27
|noobieR
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Nov '16
|freedom2016
|20
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
|High Schoolers protest Trump
|Nov '16
|safety pin
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
|Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Tim F
|32
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC