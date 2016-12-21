Although those two malls have continued to operate successfully for decades, Triple Five itself hasn't been able to replicate its winning formula by opening a new megamall anywhere else in North America - though not for a lack of trying. Not long before Christie unveiled the Ghermezians as the new developers for the American Dream project in New Jersey, a property the company had picked for a project it called the Great Mall of Las Vegas was lost to foreclosure.

