new Police: Md. school bathroom stall had a hate-based vandalisma

Friday Dec 23 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Montgomery County police are investigating a report of what they said was " hate-based vandalism " in a bathroom stall at a Silver Spring, Maryland, elementary school Wednesday afternoon. Police said school staff at Sligo Creek Elementary School called officers before 3 p.m. Wednesday to report vandalism at the school: A student told them that the message "kill all whites" had been written on the wall of a boys' bathroom stall.

