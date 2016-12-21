NCO at forefront of Army's Zika vaccine research
Sgt. Christopher A. Springer examines cell growth at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Maryland. Springer, a lab technician, was among the first military personnel in the United States who took part in the Army's efforts to control the spread of Zika.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec 8
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Nov '16
|freedom2016
|20
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
|High Schoolers protest Trump
|Nov '16
|safety pin
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
|Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Tim F
|32
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC