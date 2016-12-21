Dashboard Confessional add 2nd NYC to tour
Dashboard Confessional recently announced a club tour for 2017, including a NYC show for January 21 at Irving Plaza . Tickets for that show are on presale now, using the password TURNTABLE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec 8
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov 27
|noobieR
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Nov '16
|freedom2016
|20
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
|High Schoolers protest Trump
|Nov '16
|safety pin
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
|Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Tim F
|32
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC