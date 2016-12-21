Community-Police Relations: A 2017 Pr...

Community-Police Relations: A 2017 Priority

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Afro American Newspaper

After Maryland's 2016 legislative session gave way to notable criminal justice reform, the ACLU of Maryland is looking to revive some prolonged efforts in improving the community-police relationship that may have fallen to the wayside. The majority of the Justice Reinvestment Act, which passed in 2016, will not go into effect until Oct. 1, 2017, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland is looking to make the most of the 2017 session in the meantime.

