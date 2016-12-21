Christmas celebrated at Indian embassy in Washington
Washington, Dec 23 : A large number of guests from Christian and other communities joined Christmas celebrations at the Indian Embassy here Thursday. [NK US] Welcoming the guests, including representatives from business, administration, professionals and media, Indian Ambassador Navtej Sarna extended his warm greetings on the joyous occasion.
