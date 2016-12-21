As Trump railed against refugees, a p...

As Trump railed against refugees, a pastor lived among them

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Comfortable in his Silver Spring home, the Rev. Eric So could not stop thinking about the plight of refugees - people forced to uproot their families, to leave their homes, to start anew in a strange and perhaps hostile place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elementary School bullying Dec 8 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov 27 noobieR 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Nov '16 freedom2016 20
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
High Schoolers protest Trump Nov '16 safety pin 1
News Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08) Oct '16 jose 50
Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10) Oct '16 Tim F 32
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC