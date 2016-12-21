AmpliPhi Bio Reports Favorable Final Results From Phase 1 Trial Of AB-SA01

Business update call scheduled for January 4, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern SAN DIEGO - AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation , a global leader in the development of bacteriophage-based antibacterial therapies to treat drug-resistant infections, today reported final results from its Phase 1 trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of AB-SA01, its proprietary investigational phage cocktail targeting Staphylococcus aureus infections. Overall, treatment with AB-SA01 was well tolerated when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults.

