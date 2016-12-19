A 2017 Resolution for DOT: Make Times Plaza Safer for Walking
On Saturday, Brooklyn elected officials gathered in the cold with volunteers for Transportation Alternatives and called on the city to improve the hellacious walking environment at the intersection of Flatbush, Atlantic, and Fourth Avenues. "We want to see shovels in the ground," said T.A. volunteer Kenneth Miraski.
