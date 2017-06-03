Tour offers peek into NAN Ranch

Tour offers peek into NAN Ranch

On Sunday, folks have a unique opportunity to get a once-in-a-lifetime tour of the NAN Ranch owner's home, along with the rest of the property, during the 24 Club's annual Home Tour. The 24 Club formed in 1942 as part of the war effort, said member Dixie Dexter, and today has evolved into a women's philanthropic organization that gives scholarships to Grant County women studying at WNMU and other charitable endeavors.

