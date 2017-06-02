Rodeo rides into townJune 2nd, 2017

Summer Palomarez, 12, from Santa Clara, gets an autographed photo from Rodeo Queen Jordan Ownby, Miss Turquoise Circuit, at the Wild Wild West Pro Rodeo kickoff and radio remote with KNFT at First New Mexico Bank on Wednesday. First New Mexico Bank helped kick off the Wild Wild West Pro Rodeo on Wednesday afternoon during their eighth annual radio remote with KNFT.

