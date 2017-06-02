Pearce attends one of two town halls
Congressman Steve Pearce, of New Mexico's 2nd District, visited Grant County on Thursday, attending one of two scheduled town halls here on the same night. At the town hall in Bayard, which he did attend, Pearce answered questions which focused mostly on health care reform, and the Republican congressman's opinions over President Donald Trump's behavior and actions thus far.
