Man caught hunting out of season fined $4k
A New Mexico man's set of trophy elk antlers cost him $4,000. A judge has ordered 40-year-old Michael Aguirre from Silver City to pay the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish for illegal possession of the antlers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former deputy Michel Aguirre back in custody
|May 23
|Silver City Daily...
|1
|Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Apr '17
|bewildered
|5
|More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ...
|Apr '17
|Nice
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar '17
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb '17
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC