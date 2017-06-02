Continue reading
New Mexico Economic Development Department Secretary Matt Geisel visited Grant County on Thursday to raise a proverbial glass to Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery at the ribbon-cutting for their new manufacturing operation and to shed a little light on how his agency can aid small businesses in the more out of the way parts of the state. Little Toad Creek has been brewing in their new location for just a few weeks now, so the tanks were still gleaming when Geisel joined local leaders and Little Toad fans for the ribbon-cutting on Thursday.
