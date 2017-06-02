Continue reading

Continue reading

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

New Mexico Economic Development Department Secretary Matt Geisel visited Grant County on Thursday to raise a proverbial glass to Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery at the ribbon-cutting for their new manufacturing operation and to shed a little light on how his agency can aid small businesses in the more out of the way parts of the state. Little Toad Creek has been brewing in their new location for just a few weeks now, so the tanks were still gleaming when Geisel joined local leaders and Little Toad fans for the ribbon-cutting on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former deputy Michel Aguirre back in custody May 23 Silver City Daily... 1
Local Politics Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12) Apr '17 bewildered 5
News More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ... Apr '17 Nice 1
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... Mar '17 lambert 1
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar '17 someone on the si... 355
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... Feb '17 einstein 1
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC