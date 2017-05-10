Former cable news commentator and current investment analyst and writer Cody Willard will deliver the keynote commencement speech on Friday, May 12 during the spring commencement ceremonies. Willard will give keynote address to WNMU grads SILVER CITY, N.M. - Former cable news commentator and current investment analyst and writer Cody Willard will deliver the keynote commencement speech on Friday, May 12 during the spring commencement ceremonies.

