Wells Fargo bank robbed at gunpointMay 20th, 2017
The FBI is looking for two suspects who robbed the Silver City Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint on Friday afternoon shortly before closing. A man wearing a camouflage jacket and fishing hat walked into the bank at 1201 North Pope St. at 5:14 p.m. and pulled a gun on a teller and demanded money.
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Deputy sheriff Michael Aguirre Wife beater
|28 min
|Kendrickdk
|6
|Silver city sheriff Michael aguirre wife beater
|21 hr
|Jessie
|3
|Former deputy Michel Aguirre back in custody
|Tue
|Silver City Daily...
|1
|Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Apr 24
|bewildered
|5
|More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ...
|Apr '17
|Nice
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar '17
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|someone on the si...
|355
