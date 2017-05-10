Uncommon art and conversationMay 10th, 2017

Paula Geisler talks about one of her glass relief pieces, "Art in the Hood," in her studio, Common Ground, located in one of the oldest historic adobes in Silver City, the John Pickrell Risque House. The studio is open this weekend from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with food, and food for thought.

