Town council approves property tax rate increase

Town council approves property tax rate increase

The Grant County Beat

At Tuesday's, May 23, town meeting, and citing "a whole lot of uncertainties about our revenues for the next fiscal year," and the requirement to adopt a preliminary budget by the end of May, Town Manager Alex Brown recommended approval of a resolution to increase property tax rates for residential and nonresidential properties within the town by one mil. According to County Assessor Raul Turrieta, the increase on a $50,000 property valued for tax purposes at $16,000 would be $16, and on a $150,000 property with a taxable value of $50,000 the increase would be $50.

