Town council approves property tax rate increase
At Tuesday's, May 23, town meeting, and citing "a whole lot of uncertainties about our revenues for the next fiscal year," and the requirement to adopt a preliminary budget by the end of May, Town Manager Alex Brown recommended approval of a resolution to increase property tax rates for residential and nonresidential properties within the town by one mil. According to County Assessor Raul Turrieta, the increase on a $50,000 property valued for tax purposes at $16,000 would be $16, and on a $150,000 property with a taxable value of $50,000 the increase would be $50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Deputy sheriff Michael Aguirre Wife beater
|4 hr
|Jessie
|5
|Silver city sheriff Michael aguirre wife beater
|14 hr
|Jessie
|3
|Former deputy Michel Aguirre back in custody
|19 hr
|Silver City Daily...
|1
|Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Apr 24
|bewildered
|5
|More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ...
|Apr '17
|Nice
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar '17
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|someone on the si...
|355
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC