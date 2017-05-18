Teacher and coach charged with having sex with student
Tiana Sanchez, a math teacher and head volleyball coach at Silver High School in New Mexico, charged with four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor Accused of having sex with a male student four times in the past month and exchanging texts and photos of sexual nature Tiana Sanchez, 31, a teacher and coach from New Mexico, appears in her mugshot with a black eye. She is accused of having sex with a student A teacher and volleyball coach at a New Mexico high school has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a male student on multiple occasions and sending him X-rated photos and texts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Apr 24
|bewildered
|5
|More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ...
|Apr '17
|Nice
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar '17
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb '17
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC