Teacher and coach charged with having sex with student

Tiana Sanchez, a math teacher and head volleyball coach at Silver High School in New Mexico, charged with four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor Accused of having sex with a male student four times in the past month and exchanging texts and photos of sexual nature Tiana Sanchez, 31, a teacher and coach from New Mexico, appears in her mugshot with a black eye. She is accused of having sex with a student A teacher and volleyball coach at a New Mexico high school has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a male student on multiple occasions and sending him X-rated photos and texts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.