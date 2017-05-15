Students graduate with style
True to form, the 2017 graduating class of Aldo Leopold Charter School tweaked tradition at their commencement on Sunday, celebrating the personalities and experiential teachings that make the school unique. As is not always the case, most of these 14 graduates have chosen to attend colleges in New Mexico and focus on improving the state in which they were raised.
