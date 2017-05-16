Silver police arrest DWI suspect alon...

Silver police arrest DWI suspect along with answering a bomb threata

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Silver City Sun-News

The Silver City Police Department arrested Bonnie Milligan of Silver City on an aggravated DWI charge along with some others last Saturday. The police department also responded to a bomb threat May 8 at Life Quest on Pope Street.

