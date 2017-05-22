Silver City resident to have 3-D animated versions of her book series shown at Cannes next week
Grant County resident Angela Sommer-Bodenburg is the author of the world-acclaimed The Little Vampire series of children's books. The latest animated version of The Little Vampire, in 3-D, will receive market screenings in Cannes, France, on May 19 and May 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Apr 24
|bewildered
|5
|More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ...
|Apr '17
|Nice
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar '17
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb '17
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC