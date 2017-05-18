Silver City Museum Celebrates 50 Years with reception 051917
Over 100 people attended the "50 Years Ago in Silver City" reception celebrating the opening of the Silver City Museum in July 1967. The special exhibition features items from everyday life 50 years ago, as well as examples of life in Silver City and Grant County from around 1962 to 1976.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Apr 24
|bewildered
|5
|More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ...
|Apr '17
|Nice
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar '17
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb '17
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC