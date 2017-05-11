Silver City Fire Department gets new ...

Silver City Fire Department gets new chief

Thursday May 11

The Town of Silver City has promoted one of its own in the fire department. Milo Lambert, who has been the Fire Marshall, took the duties of Fire Chief as he was offered the position making one of his goals come true.

