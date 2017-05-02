The Selection Committee is delighted to announce that the position of third Poet Laureate of Silver City and Grant County will be shared by Beate Sigriddaughter and Jack Crocker. Silver City and Grant County doubles up on Poet Laureate SILVER CITY - The Selection Committee is delighted to announce that the position of third Poet Laureate of Silver City and Grant County will be shared by Beate Sigriddaughter and Jack Crocker.

