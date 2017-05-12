Police offering self-defense class for women
Mental preparedness goes a long way in escaping high-tension situations. Lt. James Cruzan with the Silver City Police Department will explain why during a free women's self-defense course he is teaching on Saturday in partnership with the Family Karate Center on Bullard Street.
