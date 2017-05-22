Local law enforcement agencies search...

Local law enforcement agencies searching for bank robber.

Silver City police officers were dispatched to the Wells Fargo Bank at 1201 Pope Street on Friday, May 19, at approximately 5:33 p.m., in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred. According to a SCPD incident report, bank employees and witnesses told officers that a tall, Caucasian male wearing all green camo, a camo fishing hat, and dark glasses entered the bank through the north side doors, walked up to a teller, pointed a black handgun at her, and aggressively demanded money from the teller.

