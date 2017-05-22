Local law enforcement agencies searching for bank robber.
Silver City police officers were dispatched to the Wells Fargo Bank at 1201 Pope Street on Friday, May 19, at approximately 5:33 p.m., in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred. According to a SCPD incident report, bank employees and witnesses told officers that a tall, Caucasian male wearing all green camo, a camo fishing hat, and dark glasses entered the bank through the north side doors, walked up to a teller, pointed a black handgun at her, and aggressively demanded money from the teller.
