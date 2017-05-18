With the uncertainty of state and federal cuts to the budgets around the U.S., Hidalgo Medical Services is still gearing up to remain as committed as it can to the Seniors of Grant County. HMS stays committed to taking over Senior Centers despite budget woes SILVER CITY - With the uncertainty of state and federal cuts to the budgets around the U.S., Hidalgo Medical Services is still gearing up to remain as committed as it can to the Seniors of Grant County.

