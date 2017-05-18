HMS stays committed to taking over Se...

HMS stays committed to taking over Senior Centers despite budget woes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Silver City Sun-News

With the uncertainty of state and federal cuts to the budgets around the U.S., Hidalgo Medical Services is still gearing up to remain as committed as it can to the Seniors of Grant County. HMS stays committed to taking over Senior Centers despite budget woes SILVER CITY - With the uncertainty of state and federal cuts to the budgets around the U.S., Hidalgo Medical Services is still gearing up to remain as committed as it can to the Seniors of Grant County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former Deputy sheriff Michael Aguirre Wife beater 27 min Kendrickdk 6
Silver city sheriff Michael aguirre wife beater 21 hr Jessie 3
Former deputy Michel Aguirre back in custody Tue Silver City Daily... 1
Local Politics Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12) Apr 24 bewildered 5
News More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ... Apr '17 Nice 1
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... Mar '17 lambert 1
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar '17 someone on the si... 355
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,742 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC