HMS addresses senior center concerns

Hidalgo Medical Services leadership opened themselves up to questions and critique at a public meeting Wednesday to explain planned changes at Grant County's senior centers, of which the health care nonprofit will assume management this summer. The biggest changes, and the biggest concerns for the meeting's attendees, were HMS's plans to move the Gila and Mimbres Senior Centers to catered-only while closing the Hurley Senior Center - until recently catered-only - altogether.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.