HMS addresses senior center concerns

HMS addresses senior center concerns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

Hidalgo Medical Services leadership opened themselves up to questions and critique at a public meeting Wednesday to explain planned changes at Grant County's senior centers, of which the health care nonprofit will assume management this summer. The biggest changes, and the biggest concerns for the meeting's attendees, were HMS's plans to move the Gila and Mimbres Senior Centers to catered-only while closing the Hurley Senior Center - until recently catered-only - altogether.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former Deputy sheriff Michael Aguirre Wife beater Wed INFORMATION 7
Silver city sheriff Michael aguirre wife beater Tue Jessie 3
Former deputy Michel Aguirre back in custody May 23 Silver City Daily... 1
Local Politics Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12) Apr '17 bewildered 5
News More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ... Apr '17 Nice 1
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... Mar '17 lambert 1
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar '17 someone on the si... 355
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Grant County was issued at May 26 at 6:38AM MDT

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC