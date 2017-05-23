Former police officer is back in custody on numerous charges
A former sheriff's officer who was arrested earlier this month of multiple charges is back in custody after allegedly violating a restraining order. Former police officer is back in custody on numerous charges SILVER CITY - A former sheriff's officer who was arrested earlier this month of multiple charges is back in custody after allegedly violating a restraining order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Deputy sheriff Michael Aguirre Wife beater
|4 hr
|INFORMATION
|7
|Silver city sheriff Michael aguirre wife beater
|Tue
|Jessie
|3
|Former deputy Michel Aguirre back in custody
|Tue
|Silver City Daily...
|1
|Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Apr 24
|bewildered
|5
|More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ...
|Apr '17
|Nice
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar '17
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|someone on the si...
|355
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC