Former police officer is back in cust...

Former police officer is back in custody on numerous charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silver City Sun-News

A former sheriff's officer who was arrested earlier this month of multiple charges is back in custody after allegedly violating a restraining order. Former police officer is back in custody on numerous charges SILVER CITY - A former sheriff's officer who was arrested earlier this month of multiple charges is back in custody after allegedly violating a restraining order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former Deputy sheriff Michael Aguirre Wife beater 4 hr INFORMATION 7
Silver city sheriff Michael aguirre wife beater Tue Jessie 3
Former deputy Michel Aguirre back in custody Tue Silver City Daily... 1
Local Politics Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12) Apr 24 bewildered 5
News More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ... Apr '17 Nice 1
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... Mar '17 lambert 1
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar '17 someone on the si... 355
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Grant County was issued at May 24 at 1:39PM MDT

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,941 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC