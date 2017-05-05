Farmers' Market to kick off this SaturdayMay 5th, 2017

The Silver City Farmers' Market kicks off for the season this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Along with Farmers' Market vendors selling locally raised organic eggs, meats, produce, baked goods and more, the one-day fundraising event Give Grandly will also take place. More than 50 Grant County nonprofits will be featured at the entrance to the market, as part of a collaborative fundraiser for their groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.