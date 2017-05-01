Facing a financial squeeze, hospitals nationwide are cutting jobs
Hospitals nationwide are cutting jobs amid a whirlwind of financial pressures - and sharp fears about the direction Republicans will steer health care policy. Just in the past month, hospitals in 10 states, from Kentucky to Minnesota to New Mexico, have made public plans for staff reductions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Apr 24
|bewildered
|5
|More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ...
|Apr '17
|Nice
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar '17
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb '17
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC