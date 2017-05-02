Coffee and conversation during first ...

Coffee and conversation during first Monday with the MayorMay 2nd, 2017

Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner answers resident Paul Slattery's questions about pedestrian safety on Silver's streets at his first, regular community conversation at Javalina Coffee House on Monday. Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner held his first mobile office hours from the comfort of a coffee shop Monday morning.

