Allstate Insurance - Allen Townsend - will celebrate its two-year anniversary with a client appreciation day. The event will take place Wednesday, May 17, at the office - 905 North Hudson Street - in Silver City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Allstate Insurance agency to celebrate two-year anniversary SILVER CITY - Allstate Insurance - Allen Townsend - will celebrate its two-year anniversary with a client appreciation day.

