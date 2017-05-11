Allstate Insurance agency to celebrat...

Allstate Insurance agency to celebrate two-year anniversary

Thursday May 11 Read more: Silver City Sun-News

SILVER CITY - Allstate Insurance - Allen Townsend - will celebrate its two-year anniversary with a client appreciation day. The event will take place Wednesday, May 17, at the office - 905 North Hudson Street - in Silver City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

