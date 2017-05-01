Aldo Leopold Charter School U.S News Bronze Award Winner'"Best High Schools in America'
Silver City, NM: Aldo Leopold Charter School has been named "Bronze Award" winner in the 2017 U.S News and World Report's "Best High Schools in America" Of the 37 New Mexico schools ranked among the U.S. News Best High Schools, five earned silver medals and 30 received bronze medals. Two schools earned the Gold Award.
