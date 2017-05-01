Tu Casa groundbreaking held Wednesday 041917
Shovels and dirt fly at the Tu Casa groundbreaking. From left are SWNMCOG's Priscilla Lucero, Silver City Councilor Cynthia Bettison, White Sands Construction representative Shyla Williamson, Tu Casa Committee members Susie Trujillo and Ron Hall, architect Kevin Robinson, Grant County manager Charlene Webb, Sen. Howie Morales, Grant County Commissioner Harry Browne, Rep. Rodolopho "Rudy" Martinez, HMS's CEO Dan Otero, and Commissioner Alicia Edwards.
