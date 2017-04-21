Teachers in support of the 4-day week

Dozens of teachers spoke in favor of a proposed four-day school week being considered by the Silver Consolidated School District in the second of two public meetings held on the topic this week. What came across Wednesday night at Harrison Schmitt Elementary School was the passion and dedication of those teachers, who said the four-day week will not hurt them or students, and could help make them better teachers and their students more engaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.