Silver Schools survey results on prop...

Silver Schools survey results on proposed four-day week

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

After an Investigation of Public Records Act request, the Beat received the surveys done to determine community, staff and student support for a four-day school week. The survey was presented in a number of portions; first, a list of five survey questions followed by numbers and percentages for the three differing groups, parents, staff and community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of James R. Marshall as Mayor? (Mar '12) Apr 24 bewildered 5
News More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ... Apr 8 Nice 1
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... Mar '17 lambert 1
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar '17 someone on the si... 355
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... Feb '17 einstein 1
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan '17 mandmlb 1
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Grant County was issued at April 29 at 7:00AM MDT

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC