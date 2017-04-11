Silver City man arrested for domestic violence in Las Cruces
Police arrested a Silver City man suspected of breaking his wife's wrist during a physical altercation early Sunday morning in Las Cruces. Silver City man arrested for domestic violence in Las Cruces SILVER CITY - Police arrested a Silver City man suspected of breaking his wife's wrist during a physical altercation early Sunday morning in Las Cruces.
