Reporter's Ball to benefit the Library Foundation
Many people know about the Friends of the Library, in part through the group's popular quarterly book sales. But how many people are aware that the library also has a foundation? An invitation-only event hosted by the Daily Press this evening aims to change that, raising awareness and - hopefully - a little bit of money while offering a sneak peek at the renovations to the historic Daily Press building to donors.
