Huffman wins Tyrone TT for second time, moves into race lead

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman won the Tyrone individual time trial for the second time in his career Friday with a lightning fast time of 33.07. Huffman was 25 seconds quicker than runner up T.J. Eisenhart out and back time trial bumped him up from 22nd place to second place, while previous leader Matteo Dal-Cin moved down to third place heading into tomorrow's downtown criterium.

