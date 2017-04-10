Has Silver City been proclaimed a sanctuary city?
The Silver City Town Council watched approvingly at its Tuesday, April 11 meeting, as Mayor Ken Ladner, building on Resolution 2003-31, proclaimed that town departments "shall continue the practice of not utilizing their limited resources for searching, surveilling, seizing, or detaining possible undocumented persons who have not committed a crime" and "shall continue their policy of refraining from making any inquiries into the status of citizenship of any person they may encounter."
