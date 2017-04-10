Has Silver City been proclaimed a san...

Has Silver City been proclaimed a sanctuary city?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

The Silver City Town Council watched approvingly at its Tuesday, April 11 meeting, as Mayor Ken Ladner, building on Resolution 2003-31, proclaimed that town departments "shall continue the practice of not utilizing their limited resources for searching, surveilling, seizing, or detaining possible undocumented persons who have not committed a crime" and "shall continue their policy of refraining from making any inquiries into the status of citizenship of any person they may encounter."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ... Apr 8 Nice 1
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar '17 someone on the si... 355
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... Feb '17 einstein 1
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan '17 mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan '17 Edwin 28
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC