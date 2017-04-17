GRMC offers CEO position
According to Gila Regional Board of Trustees chairman, Jeremiah Garcia, and Selection Committee co-chairman with Garcia, Tony Trujillo, the board offered the GRMC chief executive officer position to Taffy Arias, one of two candidates interviewed in Silver City last week. Garcia said she has accepted the offer, pending her agreeing to the salary offer, which is just under the 25 percent range for CEOs of rural hospitals, plus a moving expenses allocation.
